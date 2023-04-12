Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GoFundMe started for SD family who lost 3-year-old boy in fire

(WRDW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An apartment fire in Waubay, South Dakota, took the life of a 3-year-old boy Monday, KXLG reports.

The fire happened at 213 N. 1st Street.

A GoFundMe page was created for the family and is available here: gofund.me/49f3e4cd.

The fundraising page says proceeds will go toward funeral expenses, a new home and clothes for the family.

Limited information is available, according to KXLG, but the fire has been confirmed.

KXLG reports the fire is still under investigation.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and Day County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft Monday night
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Control tower at MSP Airport
Flights diverted from MSP to Sioux Falls after smoke reported in control tower
The city plans on constructing more traffic circles and roundabouts to slow down traffic and...
Temporary traffic circle near downtown Sioux Falls may become a city-wide trend

Latest News

April is National Motorcycle Safety Helmet Month and Harley-Davidson is raising awareness.
J&L Harley-Davidson raising awareness for helmet safety
Kevin Smith, assistant director of planning and development services, spoke about the 2023 City...
One Sioux Falls: Neighborhood Summit & Project TRIM discussed
Education groups oppose proposed social studies standards
Haven Center, a new pregnancy resource center in Watertown, has chosen a location and started...
Pregnancy center in Watertown seeks an executive director