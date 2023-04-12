GoFundMe started for SD family who lost 3-year-old boy in fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An apartment fire in Waubay, South Dakota, took the life of a 3-year-old boy Monday, KXLG reports.

The fire happened at 213 N. 1st Street.

A GoFundMe page was created for the family and is available here: gofund.me/49f3e4cd.

The fundraising page says proceeds will go toward funeral expenses, a new home and clothes for the family.

Limited information is available, according to KXLG, but the fire has been confirmed.

KXLG reports the fire is still under investigation.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and Day County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

