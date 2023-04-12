Jacks hammer 7 HR’s in 18-5 win at Briar Cliff in College Baseball

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State hit a season-high seven home runs, scoring three or more runs in five different innings, en route to an 18-5 victory over Briar Cliff in non conference baseball action Tuesday afternoon at Bishop Mueller Field. The Jackrabbits, who received two home runs from Nic Nelson and saw Luke Ira hit for the cycle, improved to 9-17 overall.

Briar Cliff dropped to 18-15 on the season. SDSU set the tone with a pair of home runs in a three-run first inning. Cade Stuff opened the scoring with a two-run shot two batters into the game and Ira followed three batters later with a solo homer. Briar Cliff countered with a two-run homer by Walter Hunt in the home half of the first, but Jackrabbit starter Dane Toman would keep the Chargers off the board for the remainder of his six-inning outing.

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits would reel off the next nine runs, scoring three times in each of the third, fourth and sixth innings. Nelson crushed a two-run homer to left in the third inning, while Ira drove in all three fourth-inning runs with a bases-clearing double. Freshman catcher Adam Vlcko provided the offense in the sixth inning with a three-run blast to left center.

The Chargers extended the game with a two-run home run by Jared Sitzmann in the bottom of the seventh, but SDSU provided the final margin with a six-run top of the ninth that included three more round-trippers. Nelson hit his second homer of the game, a solo shot to left center, in between home runs from reserves Thatcher Kozal (solo) and Dagen Schramm (three-run). Also in the ninth, Ira tripled off the fence in right center to complete the cycle, and later scored on a single by Drew Beazley.

Ira was 5-for-5 with four runs batted in, adding singles in the third and sixth innings. Matthew Delgado hit Briar Cliff’s third home run of the game — and the 10th combined by the two teams — in the bottom of the ninth for the final run of the contest. Toman picked up his first collegiate victory after striking out five, walking three and allowing five hits.

Jordan Sagedahl worked the final three innings, tallying five K’s and walking one. SDSU finished with a season-high 20 hits as 10 different Jackrabbits collected at least one hit. Nelson and Reece Anderson each tallied three hits, with Anderson finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to host Dakota Wesleyan Wednesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. at the new Sanford Diamonds.

NOTES

SDSU leads the all-time series, 46-17

The Jackrabbits to previously hit for the cycle in the Division I era (since 2005) were Jake Rogers (April 11, 2006, vs. Dakota Wesleyan) and Craig Parry (March 28, 2008, at Northern Colorado)

SDSU’s seven home runs were its most in a game since hitting a Division I-era best nine home runs at Dallas Baptist on April 3, 2010

Ira has 12 RBIs in his last four games

Nelson became the second Jackrabbit to hit two home runs in a game this season, joining Ryan McDonald (March 10 at Western Kentucky)

The home runs by Vlcko and Schramm were each their first career round-trippers

Sagedahl was credited with his first career save

