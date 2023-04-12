J&L Harley-Davidson raising awareness for helmet safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -April is National Motorcycle Safety Helmet Month and Harley-Davidson is raising awareness.

Harley-Davidson general manager, Ryan Smith says April is an ideal month to raise awareness since more riders will hit the roads with the warmer weather.

“So, when it gets to be seventy or eighty degrees, we see a massive influx of drivers that haven’t ridden all season and so getting them in for the month of April is the first chance we’re going to get for the big motorcycle population to come in and learn about it,” said Ryan Smith, Harley-Davidson general manager.

And while excitement builds for many drivers this time of year, Smith says safety should still be a top priority.

“Motorcycling inherently can be a little bit dangerous but that’s part of the thrill too right, everything that’s exciting has a little bit of danger to it. But keeping everybody safe, especially their heads, is really important for all of us,” said Smith.

Todd Oppold works at Harley-Davidson and helps customers find the right helmet for them.

Over the years, he’s seen the impact a helmet can make for many riders.

“I’ve seen a lot of pictures of people coming in, they’ll show me pictures of their accidents and if they weren’t wearing a helmet they probably wouldn’t be standing in the store,” said Todd Oppold, Harley-Davidson.

Sharing a story that sticks with him.

“I had a cousin coming home from Sturgis one time, they were on the interstate, and they had a blow out and wiped out. They didn’t have a scratch on them but they both died of brain damage because they didn’t have helmets on, so they wear a helmet,” said Oppold.

Giving his recommendation for different helmet types.

“I would go with the full face modular, that is your safest helmet, like I said there’s so many vents in this helmet, you think they’re going to be so hot, but you got circulation going around the whole helmet,” said Oppold.

Harley-Davidson is also taking steps to help customers through the process.

“If they come in and want to check out their helmet, we’ll check it to make sure that it is safe. Helmets do expire, after about four years or so they start to lose some of their protection that they came with and we’re happy to inspect it for you. If you purchase a new one, we’re offering fifteen percent off all month,” said Smith.

J&L Harley-Davidson in Sioux Falls will be hosting a brain day event this Saturday April 15th for those who wish to attend.

Event Calendar | J&L Harley-Davidson® | Sioux Falls South Dakota (jl-harley.com)

