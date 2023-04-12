Kellie Wasko’s lawsuits before and after South Dakota Dept. of Corrections post

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota Department of Corrections is facing a class action lawsuit, claiming that inmates at the women’s prison are not being given their prescription medication. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko will likely be asked to address the allegations. Our I-team discovered it’s common ground for Wasko.

Prior to becoming the Secretary for the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Kellie Wasko served in Colorado as the Deputy Executive Director before leaving in 2019. While it’s not uncommon for DOC secretaries to be named in lawsuits in their official capacity, we’ve located two lawsuits naming her in an active role in the allegations. One of those lawsuits echoes concerns our I-Team has received regarding a lack of medical care.

When Christopher Lopez entered a Colorado prison to serve a two-year sentence for trespassing, no one thought he would die while incarcerated. Lopez struggled with psychotic episodes. As staff attempted to interact with Lopez on the day of his death, he was shackled and masked while having two grand mal seizures. The staff moved him to the floor but didn’t call for medical assistance. They were eventually fired. Among the defendants in the lawsuit: were Kellie Wasko and two others, who were alleged to be responsible for the implementation of special controls for the mentally ill in prison. The state ultimately paid the inmate’s family a 3 million dollar settlement.

Another lawsuit involving Wasko’s leadership in Colorado prisons included a $406,000 settlement for wrongful dismissal of a whistleblower, where Wasko was noted in a complaint that she told colleagues of her plans to promote an employee outside of a protected position with the DOC and then fire him. The whistleblower busted an internal drug ring and illegal dumping on prison grounds.

Many of those we talked to in Colorado couldn’t comment due to the terms of the settlement. But ironically, the lawyer who negotiated the 3 million dollar settlement, who claimed Wasko and other prison staff’s actions led to an untimely death, now sings Wasko’s praises. He says Wakso has been put in a very challenging position at the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

“You’re inheriting a huge mess because every correctional system in America is in a huge mess, so by definition, you’re going to be taking flack from all sides,” said Attorney David Law.

Lane, who often represents inmates and their families, said he could call Wasko and work on results to avoid litigation in Colorado.

“I established a relationship with Kellie, where I joked and said one e-mail is worth ten thousand lawsuits because Kellie would take it seriously. She has a heart; she is a human being, extremely competent and capable person,” said Law.

Wasko is now being named in South Dakota lawsuits in her official capacity. A federal judge has reviewed two cases from inmates, dismissing some of the claims while allowing others to stand. One case alleges Wasko and other DOC staff are not providing medical treatment for an inmate with hepatitis C. in case 4:22-cv-04134-KES. Another inmate is suing for not having protection from others sexually assaulting him at the Springfield prison. Damages being sought are in the millions of dollars.

Whether the cases are dismissed or make their way through State and even Federal court, lawyers are hired to defend the state employees. According to a former staffer who arranged for such lawyers, South Dakota taxpayers foot the bill for tens of thousands of dollars for a simple case, to hundreds of thousands of dollars for those going through multiple appeals.

We’ve requested an interview with Wasko. She responded,” We will not be commenting on litigation, whether resolved or ongoing.” She adds that she and her team are working diligently to change the culture of this department.

A lawsuit filed in January of this year alleges Wasko, when she was CEO of Correctional Health Partners, denied medical care for an inmate with severe respiratory issues. The suit asks for $300,000 in damages directly from Wasko and hundreds of thousands from others also named in Waldo Mackey V. Correctional Health Partners, Stephen Krebs, Kellie Wasko and Misty Zade suit 1:23-cv-00101-LTB-KLM.

