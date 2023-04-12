Avera Medical Minute
School year extended in Sioux Falls due to multiple snow days

SFSD: Child safety key after suspicious person arrest.
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The last day of school in the 2022/2023 school year for the Sioux Falls School District will be Friday, May 26th, 2023.

District officials say the extension was made after having to cancel five days of classes this school year because of inclement weather.

The days that school was canceled were: December 16th, 2022, January 3rd and 4th, and February 22nd and 23rd 2023.

The Sioux Falls School Board approved the extension Tuesday night.

