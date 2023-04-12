LHS marching band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Macy’s Parade officials surprised the Lincoln High School marching band Tuesday with news that they will be one of ten bands to perform in the annual parade this year.

Macy’s Parade staff worked with school officials and the band director, Daniel Carlson, to arrange the surprise.

“Lincoln High School has a deep history with the Macy’s Parade, having marched previously in 1994, 2000 and 2008,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. “The band has grown in size and creativity in recent years and deserved national successes have followed. On behalf of the Macy’s Band Selection Committee, I am proud to welcome back the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriot Marching Band to New York City and the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

“We are beyond excited that the Lincoln Patriot Marching Band was selected to march in the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Daniel Carlson, director of the Lincoln Patriot Marching Band. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime for us all and we cannot wait to cherish every magical moment of this amazing event. We are so excited to represent the great state of South Dakota and the upper Great Plains on Thanksgiving Day 2024!”

The band will spend the next 18 months planning for their parade appearance through rehearsals and creative fundraising events.

According to parade officials, bands are chosen for their stage presence and their musical and marching abilities.

