More Record Highs Possible

Still Watching Late-Week Rain
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll keep the warm and breezy weather around today, especially in the south. Record-high temperatures will be possible this afternoon with 80s to near 90 in the south, but only the 50s and 60s for highs up north again. Thursday will start to see some cooler air move through, but highs will start to get a little cooler, especially up north. By the end of Thursday, we’re tracking some rainfall to move in across the area. Some thunder will be possible as well, but it looks like we should avoid snowfall as temperatures will be above freezing.

Rain chances will continue for Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Breezy conditions will persist for the end of the week and heading into the weekend as well. We’ll see sunshine return by Saturday afternoon and for Sunday as we slowly warm up again for next week.

We will have to monitor the rapid snow melt as that could lead to rising river levels in the coming days and weeks. Highs next week should return to the 60s and 70s!

