Names released in Codington County fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown man and a Florence woman have been identified as the individuals who died in a two-vehicle crash east of Florence last Friday.

Crash information suggests that a 2005 GMC Yukon was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 20 when it crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane, colliding with a 2012 GMC Acadia, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Yukon, 49-year-old Andy York of Watertown, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Acadia, 82-year-old Kathryn Asfeld of Florence, suffered fatal injuries.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to officials.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

All information released so far is only preliminary.

