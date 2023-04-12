Pregnancy center in Watertown seeks an executive director

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Haven Center, a new pregnancy resource center in Watertown, has chosen a location and started the search for an executive director.

Though there are nine pregnancy resource centers in South Dakota, there are none yet in northeast South Dakota. For the past eight months, a steering team has been working to open a center in Watertown.

“We need to make sure there are resources in our area to help guide women in unplanned pregnancies to choose life,” said Michael Wallenmeyer, president of the Haven Center board of directors. “Our plan is to continue to walk with these women throughout their pregnancies and beyond, if desired.”

The committee recently secured a location at 611 6th Street Southeast in Watertown.

“Our next step is to find an executive director,” Wallenmeyer said. “This person will be responsible for overseeing the administration, management, program development, strategic planning, marketing, fundraising, and community outreach for Haven Center.”

A full job description, along with the application, can be found at havencentersd.org.

For more information, email havencentersd@gmail.com .

