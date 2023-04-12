Avera Medical Minute
One Sioux Falls: Neighborhood Summit & Project TRIM discussed

Kevin Smith, assistant director of planning and development services, spoke about the 2023 City of Sioux Falls Neighborhood Summit taking place this Friday and Saturday at the Ann Zabel studio at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls briefing tackled a two-day neighborhood collaboration event happening this weekend and an initiative to trim low-hanging branches near city sidewalks and streets.

Kevin Smith, assistant director of planning and development services, spoke about the 2023 City of Sioux Falls Neighborhood Summit taking place this Friday and Saturday in the Zabel studio at the Orpheum in downtown Sioux Falls.

The purpose of the summit is to empower and engage residents in community building.

Friday night will feature Jim Diers, a national expert on neighborhoods, who will share his thoughts and stories about his work with other communities.

The event is public and free.

On Saturday, Jim will facilitate a series of workshops on topics like building community and creating vision and action plans for neighborhoods that attend.

The hope is to encourage collaboration among neighborhoods and to engage neighborhood associations.

“Don’t be so busy that you ignore the fabric of your own neighborhood,” said Smith.

There is an online registration portal at siouxfalls.org.

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14: Jim Diers with introduction by Mayor Paul TenHaken

• 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15: Breakfast and workshop series

Project TRIM

Bryan Peterson, an urban forestry specialist with Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation then discussed Project TRIM and the importance of diversifying trees in city neighborhoods.

Through Project Trim, if a city resident has branches that hang over streets or sidewalks, the resident will receive a letter.

Officials say it is important to trim the branches before Memorial Day to avoid transporting and spreading the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, during the summer.

The city is currently working to remove stumps of trees that were killed by the emerald ash borer.

