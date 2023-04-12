Avera Medical Minute
SF City Council approves parklets proposal

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A second hearing took place Tuesday night for the proposal to add more parklets to downtown Sioux Falls.

That ordinance was introduced at last week’s city council meeting and further defines parklets while giving business owners the option to lease one or two parklets outside their establishments.

The proposal comes after the city tested this idea back in 2021 with The Breaks coffee shop downtown.

The council approved the ordinance establishing regulations for the parklets.

