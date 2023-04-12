Someone You Should Know: A career of taking care of others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel has made a career of caring for the elderly.

“It is a commitment that I’ve always had — thinking about the resident, putting them first, making their quality of life as best as we could,” said Rhonda.

The Centerville native started her career with Good Sam almost 44 years ago, shortly after graduating with a nursing degree from DWU.

“I knew I wanted to be a nurse in grade school. [I] got married, moved to Lennox, got a job down there. I started out as a night charge nurse for nine years. [I] went to day charge nurse, and then I went to the MDS role, which I’ve been doing for probably 35 out of those years,” said Rhonda.

Rhonda handles the residents’ paperwork. She works now in Sioux Falls at Good Sam’s Luther Manor.

She says the best part of the job is seeing residents improve.

“And then when we can get them well enough to eventually go back home again — that’s very rewarding. And even the long-term residents that come in, they can improve, and it’s still rewarding for all of us,” said Rhonda.

“I think it’s the passion. Rhonda brings a level of passion to work,” said Good Samaritan Director of Nursing Rochelle Rindels. “You create a family environment here. You’ll hear her talk about residents, that she knows their families on a first-name basis. And co-workers — my mother worked with Rhonda. They shared an office for many years. She’s a got a passion for nursing, and for the relationships she’s built here.”

Even though she still loves the job, Rhonda has decided it’s time to retire.

“I just felt that it was time, and I’ve got some grandchildren that I want to focus on and see a little more. It’s quite hard to leave all the residents. I’ve been working full-time my whole life, so it’s going to be an adjustment. I’m going to have to turn my alarm off. I’m sure I’m going to get up the same time for a while and think I’m playing hooky or something,” said Rhonda.

“Big shoes to fill for the next nurse coming into that position. But I know that she’s training them. She’s leaving as much as she can behind to set them up for success,” said Rochelle.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.