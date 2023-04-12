Avera Medical Minute
Washington rallies past Lincoln in HS Softball pitcher’s dual

Warriors edge Pats in pitchers dual at new Sanford Complex
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a pitcher’s dual between Lincoln’s Madison Evans and Washington’s Emma Hensley. And for most of the game it looked like Evans, who fanned 10 would get the win as her team led 1-0 for most of the game and played stellar defense behind her.

But the turning point came in the 5th when Emily Akkerman threw out a 2nd potential run at home for Lincoln and her Warriors then rallied for 2 runs and the win at the brand new Sanford Softball Complex.

