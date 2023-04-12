Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman arrested after children found in hot car, drenched in sweat

A woman has been arrested in Wisconsin after police found children left alone in a hot car. (Source: WMTV)
By Charlie Hildebrand and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Wisconsin police say a woman has been arrested after two children were found left alone in a hot car.

The Madison Police Department reports officers were called Monday afternoon to the East Towne Mall.

Authorities said they located a vehicle that was illegally parked along with two children inside drenched in sweat.

According to police, officers determined the temperature inside the car was warmer than outside.

Emergency crews reported the kids did not require medical attention, but child protective services were notified.

An unidentified 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and is facing child neglect charges, Madison police said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft Monday night
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Control tower at MSP Airport
Flights diverted from MSP to Sioux Falls after smoke reported in control tower
The city plans on constructing more traffic circles and roundabouts to slow down traffic and...
Temporary traffic circle near downtown Sioux Falls may become a city-wide trend

Latest News

Education groups oppose proposed social studies standards
Police have released the 911 calls from the shooting at Old National Bank.
Louisville police release 911 calls from bank shooting
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden urges Northern Ireland to sustain peace, reap gains
Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House