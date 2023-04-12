Avera Medical Minute
Yankton firefighters respond to multiple incidents in 24 hours

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A rekindled burn pile, a grass fire and an ATV accident were among the calls that kept the Yankton Fire Department busy Tuesday.

The department shared five calls they responded to throughout the day.

Firefighters were first called to a possible structure fire east of Yankton at about 1:15 a.m. Once on scene, responders discovered the fire was a burn pile from a few days prior that had rekindled.

At around 5 p.m., firefighters were called to assist the Crofton Fire Department with a grass fire in the Weigand area.  

While responding to the mutual aid call, the Yankton Fire Department says firefighters were then called out to the lake area for a report of an ATV accident.

Also during this time, dispatch took another call of a possible fire in the area of the lake, the department says. The smoke reported was from the fire in the Weigand area that the wind had carried across the lake.

The Yankton Fire Department says the deputy chief and 1st assistant chief also responded to check on a fire alarm on the north side of town, and then a possible carbon monoxide call on the south side of town at approximately 8 p.m.

The department thanked their dispatchers for handling these calls and multiple ambulance calls, as well as calls for Irene and Lesterville Fire Departments.

