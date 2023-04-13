Another Warm, Breezy Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another warm and breezy day on tap in southeastern parts of the region. Highs will be back in the 70s and 80s. With wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph, we have another high risk for fire danger today. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect this afternoon for the tri-state area. We’ll be cooler with more clouds up north and out west. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will begin to approach the area tonight, which will spark chances for some showers and thunderstorms mainly in central and northeastern South Dakota. Cooler air will slowly work its way in from the northwest. It doesn’t look like we’ll be dealing with severe weather during this time.

Rain continues to move east throughout the day Friday as temperatures continue to drop. We’ll make it to the 70s in Sioux Falls, but only get to the 40s in Aberdeen and 50s in Pierre. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Clouds will clear throughout the day Saturday as cooler air settles in. Highs will only be in the 40s north and 50s elsewhere.

We will continue to monitor the rapid snow melt as that could lead to rising river levels in the coming days and weeks. Highs next week should return to the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.