April 12th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Luke Ballweg keeps the run scoring going for Augustana, adding onto their lead with a 2-run home run at the scoreboard.

Sioux Falls Washington’s Ayannah Robb was perfect at the plate against Sioux Falls Roosevelt, tallying 6 RBI’s in the 28-0 win.

Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Kyler Miritello was impossible to beat on the mound, throwing a no-hitter in a five inning win.

Even in their loss to Augustana, Bemidji State’s Riley Czech laid it all out making the diving catch in center field.

And our top spot this week goes to South Dakota State’s Jocelyn Carillo, breaking the 0-0 tie against Omaha with the walkoff hit to left field.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

