Area superintendents discuss opportunities, challenges facing SD public schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The superintendents for Sioux Falls, Tea, Harrisburg and Brandon Valley were seated in front of a room full of people on Thursday to provide a window into what they are facing on a daily basis. Among the topics was the relationship between schools and workforce development.

“Our education systems are terribly important to the workforce development efforts and critical to maintaining the high quality of life we enjoy in our communities,” said Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Griffin.

School administrators say they’re doing what they can to ensure the strength of the future workforce.

“The core of workforce development is public education and our schools,” said Tea Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Lowery. “So, connecting the two together is how we solve these problems and create a workforce that takes care of all people.”

“If your child happens to come home and say they’re interested in a paid internship or work-based learning, please allow them to pursue that aspect of their education,” said Brandon Valley Superintendent Jarod Larson.

The four school districts on hand are all experiencing annual growth, but they’re also seeing attendance issues in the wake of the pandemic.

“The statistics are startling. When you have kids who miss a number of days in school, the percentage of their graduation just drops dramatically,” said Harrisburg Superintendent Tim Graf.

Another issue school staffs are battling is vaping.

“That is something that is on the rise across the nation,” said Sioux Falls Superintendent Dr. Jane Stavem. “If I could find the person who invented that and started marketing it to children, I would throttle them.”

As for the proposed social studies standards, all four superintendents say they stand against them.

”Today, I specifically talked about my three children and my anger that I have a high school, middle school and an elementary child, and when I look at the standards, I say, ‘Are they okay for me and my kids?’ Can I stomach them? And I can’t,” said Lowery.

“There might be some out there, but we have not had one single proponent of the proposed standards, so it’s been easy in my situation to oppose them,” said Graf.

“In addition to just kind of the angst around the quantum leap, it’s also a very practical matter and an extremely costly matter for our district,” said Stavem.

“There is an opportunity moving forward to meld these current standards with prior proposed standards and maybe standards that we’re currently utilizing and produce a great product for the state of South Dakota,” said Larson.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.