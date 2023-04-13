Chronic disease patient believes medical cannabis cards renewals may be too expensive for patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In her sunny living room, you’ll find what Cameryn Deelstra enjoys: her dogs and having a green thumb.

“I just love plants,” said Deelstra.

One plant, however, brings more than beauty. It’s relieved epileptic seizures that she has suffered from for over 30 years.

“I was having two or three seizures a week, and I’m down to like one or two a month,” said Deelstra.

To save money, she bought an additional license to grow her own plant. From there, she makes her infusions.

“You will make your own oils and things; it’s not hard to do,” said Deelstra.

When it comes to renewing a state-issued medical cannabis card, she thinks the price could be out of reach for some. The state requires a 75-dollar fee to the state plus an annual doctor’s appointment as a referral.

“To pay a state renewal fee, I have no issue with that,” said Deelstra. “But having to go be re-diagnosed is what I’m having an issue with. I just a chronic illness is not going to go away.”

She believes those with similar long-term illnesses, such as MS or Crohn’s disease, should be able to renew without seeing and paying for another doctor’s appointment. Deelstra paid $300 for her physician referral visit.

“He just looked at my disability papers, stating that I have epilepsy and suffer from seizures, and he wrote ‘epileptic.’ The state or someone working within their office could not just do the same thing,” said Deelstra.

Deelstra hopes for change that could help those struggling with medical bills from a chronic illness.

“You shouldn’t have to give up food or something. You know somebody wants to go do or you know gas in the car or something for this because it’s just a waste of money.”

The only price break on renewing a state-issued medical cannabis card is for those who can demonstrate being below 130 percent of the federal poverty level. After that, the fee is reduced to 20 dollars, but a doctor’s appointment is still required.

The South Dakota legislature is accepting applications for individuals interested in being on a medical cannabis advisory board.

