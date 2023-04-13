Avera Medical Minute
Commercial aircraft makes emergency landing at Pierre airport

(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A United Airlines flight experiencing a reported engine failure made an emergency landing at the Pierre Regional Airport Wednesday night.

The aircraft operated by SkyWest Airlines was on the way to Denver from Fargo when the incident occurred.

According to the Pierre Police Department, a call was received by Central South Dakota Communications at 6 p.m. informing of the emergency and that the aircraft would be landing in Pierre.

The Pierre Airport Rescue Fire Fighters started their emergency operations plan, standing by as the plane landed safely at 6:15 p.m.

Officials report that passengers were offloaded at the Pierre Regional Airport terminal.

