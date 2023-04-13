Community donates car to family following car accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On March 9, a mother and daughter from Parker were involved in a head-on collision on Interstate 90.

Tina Gann and her daughter Izzy Webster lost control of their vehicle due to ice, which caused the collision.

Both of them are making strides in their recovery, and they have seen an outpouring of both financial and physical support, even from strangers.

Since the night of the accident, the support in Parker has been tremendous. From t-shirt fundraisers to bake sales to prayer vigils to a GoFundMe page, the town of just over 1,200 is rallying around Tina and Izzy.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Gann said. “The words ‘thank you’ don’t mean enough. The entire community, whether they personally know me or not — I haven’t lived here that long, I’ve only lived here since 2019 — they’ve just kind of taken us in. This whole town is absolutely amazing.”

Recently, a group of local businesses worked together to donate a car to Tina. The idea came from Aaron Skinner, owner of AJ’s Autos. He wanted to give back because of his own experience with the community helping.

“I was in an accident. I was a victim of a bad burn,” said Skinner. “I spent about a month in the burn unit up in St. Paul. Our community kind of did a number of fundraisers and a number of things for myself and my family. This happened to a friend, a classmate of my daughter and kind of struck close to home, and I thought, ‘Well, what’s a way that we could help and something we could do to give back.’”

Izzy has a traumatic brain injury and even more broken bones. Her recovery is going to take time, but so far, she’s ahead of schedule. She stays motivated through her rehabilitation at LifeScape.

“She’s always had drive,” Gann said. “She’s always been super hard on herself, she plays every sport that you can possibly think of. The girl is always busy. I knew she would be motivated, but I didn’t know how motivated. She worked so hard that when she sat down, her leg muscles were shaking and she didn’t want to stop. She’s in there and she’s fighting hard.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.