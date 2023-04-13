Community supports family after car accident

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On March 9th, a mother and daughter from Parker were involved in a head-on collision on I-90.

“I don’t really remember a whole lot of it,” said Tina Gann. She and her 14-year-old daughter Izzy Webster lost control of their vehicle due to ice, which caused the collision.

“I remember up to about 10 seconds before, I would guess,” explained Gann. “I looked at Izzy and I said ‘You need to brace yourself because we’re going to hit.’”

Both of them are making strides in their recovery and they have seen an outpouring of both financial and physical support from their community, even from strangers.

From t-shirt fundraisers to bake sales to prayer vigils to a GoFundMe page, the town of just over 1,200 is rallying around Tina and Izzy. Their family receives meals from community members and gift cards and other donations get sent their way as well. Izzy’s father, Steve Webster, has been spending a lot of time with her as she goes through her rehabilitation at Lifescape in Sioux Falls. Every once in a while, Izzy’s classmates make the drive to visit with her.

“I don’t even know where to begin. The words ‘thank you’ don’t mean enough,” Gann explained. “The entire community whether they personally know me or not, I haven’t lived here that long, I’ve only lived here since 2019 and they’ve just kind of taken us in. This whole town is absolutely amazing.”

Recently, a group of local businesses including Parker Ford, Benny Motors, Tri-State Ag Sales, Flyger Concrete, and Pernell’s Alignment worked together to donate a car to Tina. The idea came from Aaron Skinner, owner of AJ’s Autos. He wanted to give back because of his own experience with the community helping him.

“I was in an accident and I was a victim of a bad burn, so I spent about a month in the burn unit up in St. Paul,” said Skinner. “Our community did a number of fundraisers and a number of things for myself and my family. This happened to a friend, a classmate of my daughters and kind of struck close to home and I thought, well, what’s a way that we could help and something we could do to give back.”

Companies that are in competition with one another are not exactly who you would expect to be working together, but in Parker, they did.

“Parker has always been kind of odd,” Skinner elaborated. “Us dealerships, there’s four here in Parker, we’ve always had a good working relationship which is very odd. Car dealers are not known to get along with each other and that’s something we’ve always had that’s different here and I’m very proud of that. For me, it was very easy to approach the other businesses and say ‘I have an idea, do you want to help’.”

The car helps Tina visit Izzy almost every day despite the pain in her own recovery. Tina has multiple broken bones in her left hand and wrist from reaching her arm out in front of Izzy. She also has broken ribs and fractured bones in her leg. Izzy has a traumatic brain injury, a burn on her leg, and even more broken bones. Her recovery is going to take time, but so far, she’s ahead of schedule. She stays motivated through her rehabilitation.

“She’s always had drive. She’s always been super hard on herself, she plays every sport that you can possibly think of. The girl is always busy,” said Gann. “I knew she would be motivated, but I didn’t know how motivated. She worked so hard that when she sat down, her leg muscles were shaking and she didn’t want to stop. She’s in there and she’s fighting hard.”

If you want to support Izzy as she goes through her recovery, another fundraiser will be hosted by Lynette Almond, Lindsay Tuschen, Jodi Friman, and Jenny Skinner at the Parker Community Building. There will be a baked potato bar, a silent auction, and bingo. You can also donate to the GoFundMe page here.

Tina is grateful to everyone who has supported them, especially Izzy’s father for stepping up and being with Izzy every day and taking a leave from work.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.