Flood rescue made in Grant County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Grant County Emergency Management has urged individuals to avoid driving through flooded roadways as the county in northeast South Dakota experiences flooding.

The department reported that Milbank Fire and Big Stone Fire were dispatched Wednesday for a car in the water with someone inside.

The Big Stone City Fire/Water Rescue team entered the flooded conditions with an inflatable boat and rescued the victim.

Grant County Emergency Management encouraged readers on their Facebook page to support their local fire departments, noting that many responders are volunteers.

