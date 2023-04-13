Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Harrisburg’s Jacob Knuth enters transfer portal, is leaving Minnesota

Former Gatorade Player of the Year is leaving Gophers
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Harrisburg quarterback Jacob Knuth is leaving the University of Minnesota and will still have 4 years of eligibility remaining. He made the announcement on his twitter page.

Jacob led his Tigers to the State 11-AAA title in his senior season and his team was fun to watch. They went 12-0 with the Pro-Style QB in charge. In addition to the Gophers he received several D-I offers including Iowa and Kansas State. SDSU and USD were also hoping he’d stay closer to home.

Jacob passed for over 2,400 yards and 26 TD’s his senior season and also ran for more than 500 yards. He was named Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota. He was also on the front cover of our Dakota News Now Pigskin Preview Magazine.

He’s 1 of 17 Gophers to enter the transfer portal.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft Monday night
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Control tower at MSP Airport
Flights diverted from MSP to Sioux Falls after smoke reported in control tower
GoFundMe started for SD family who lost 3-year-old boy in fire

Latest News

SDSU does it again, scoring 20 runs against DWU after 18 Tuesday in Sioux City
Jacks bats are booming again Wednesday against DWU
Mary beats Augie before Vikes rallied to split doubleheader
Augie baseball team falls to Mary before splitting doubleheader
April 12th Plays of the Week
April 12th Plays of the Week
USD Coyotes enjoying spring football with Aiden Bouman at QB
USD Coyotes Spring Football is exciting for Bouman and Nielson