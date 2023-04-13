Harrisburg’s Jacob Knuth enters transfer portal, is leaving Minnesota

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Harrisburg quarterback Jacob Knuth is leaving the University of Minnesota and will still have 4 years of eligibility remaining. He made the announcement on his twitter page.

Jacob led his Tigers to the State 11-AAA title in his senior season and his team was fun to watch. They went 12-0 with the Pro-Style QB in charge. In addition to the Gophers he received several D-I offers including Iowa and Kansas State. SDSU and USD were also hoping he’d stay closer to home.

Jacob passed for over 2,400 yards and 26 TD’s his senior season and also ran for more than 500 yards. He was named Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota. He was also on the front cover of our Dakota News Now Pigskin Preview Magazine.

He’s 1 of 17 Gophers to enter the transfer portal.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.