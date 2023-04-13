Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jacks bats are booming again Wednesday against DWU

SDSU scores 20 runs today after 18 yesterday in Sioux City
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tuesday the SDSU baseball team belted 7 HR’s and beat Briar Cliff 18-5.

Wednesday they played at the Sanford Complex in Sioux Falls and after falling behind 1-0 to DWU, they roared back to score the final 20 runs of the game for another convincing win over a GPAC opponent.

Ryan McDonald had the game’s only home run in the win but the Jacks had 9 extra base hits including 7 doubles to improve to 10-17 overall. It was McDonald’s 13th HR of the season and 30th of his career.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft Monday night
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Control tower at MSP Airport
Flights diverted from MSP to Sioux Falls after smoke reported in control tower
GoFundMe started for SD family who lost 3-year-old boy in fire

Latest News

Harrisburg's Jacob Knuth enters transfer portal to leave Minnesota
Harrisburg’s Jacob Knuth enters transfer portal, is leaving Minnesota
Mary beats Augie before Vikes rallied to split doubleheader
Augie baseball team falls to Mary before splitting doubleheader
April 12th Plays of the Week
April 12th Plays of the Week
USD Coyotes enjoying spring football with Aiden Bouman at QB
USD Coyotes Spring Football is exciting for Bouman and Nielson