Jacks bats are booming again Wednesday against DWU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tuesday the SDSU baseball team belted 7 HR’s and beat Briar Cliff 18-5.

Wednesday they played at the Sanford Complex in Sioux Falls and after falling behind 1-0 to DWU, they roared back to score the final 20 runs of the game for another convincing win over a GPAC opponent.

Ryan McDonald had the game’s only home run in the win but the Jacks had 9 extra base hits including 7 doubles to improve to 10-17 overall. It was McDonald’s 13th HR of the season and 30th of his career.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.