Learn backyard chicken keeping with Fruit of the Coop

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stephanie Peterson of Fruit of the Coop shared how to raise backyard hens.

Fruit of the Coop is a wholesale, pasture-raised egg business, selling eggs to restaurants and retail in the Sioux Falls area.

The Sioux Falls City Council passed an ordinance allowing residents to raise six chickens in their backyard, and Fruit of the Coop owner Stephanie Peterson works to teach the community all about raising chickens through continuing education classes.

“Basically, we spend two hours talking about all things chicken,” Peterson said of the class. “I have handouts. We have a presentation basically teaching you how to raise chickens from the ground up from baby chicks and what kind of care the baby chicks need.”

The classes are great for learning the ins and outs of having your own flock, and Peterson enjoys sharing her passion for chickens with the community.

“I love chickens so much, so obviously I love to share everything I know about them, and I like to encourage other people to raise hens in their backyard. And the biggest reason for me is because I want folks to know where their food comes from. I want to increase the local food economy and our local food system. And I think it’s really important to start with a grassroots base and teach community members how to just grow food in their own yard.”

Don’t be a chicken. Come out and learn how to raise your own flock with the Sioux Falls Community Education’s backyard chicken keeping class.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.