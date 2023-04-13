Avera Medical Minute
LIVE @ 2: Washington Pavilion announces new partnership with DSU, MarketBeat

The Washington Pavilion is revealing new plans for a floor of the Kirby Science Discover Center Thursday.
The Washington Pavilion is revealing new plans for a floor of the Kirby Science Discover Center Thursday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is revealing new plans for a floor of the Kirby Science Discover Center Thursday.

The change comes through the Washington Pavilion’s collaboration with Dakota State University and MarketBeat and will focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math).

The space and technology floor will feature exhibits and technology-focused programming.

