LIVE @ 2: Washington Pavilion announces new partnership with DSU, MarketBeat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is revealing new plans for a floor of the Kirby Science Discover Center Thursday.

The change comes through the Washington Pavilion’s collaboration with Dakota State University and MarketBeat and will focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math).

The space and technology floor will feature exhibits and technology-focused programming.

