Make-A-Wish granted for Roosevelt student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls teenager will get to meet the hosts of “Inside the NBA” as a part of his Make-A-Wish request.

Steven is a 17-year-old junior at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls.

Make-A-Wish says Stephen has wished for an “Inside the NBA experience” on TNT.

“It was something he looked forward to last year during treatments and in between when he had to do school at home and couldn’t get out because of his immune system.”

Steven loves watching the hosts and respects Ernie Johnson for who he is and what he shared about his son and the father and person he is. He also was touched by the clip he watched of Ernie taking care of his son and sharing his story, according to the organization.

“We’d be beyond excited for Steven to get his wish,” said Steven’s parents, Cory and Michelle. “As parents, it was tough to see what cancer did to him and how it kept him from his friends and the things he loves. Even now he still faces anxiety daily with getting back to normal. Watching basketball and the show with him at night helped him not think about what he was going through. What everyone at Make-A-Wish does is such a blessing for kids like Steven.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.