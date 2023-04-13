Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Make-A-Wish granted for Roosevelt student

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls teenager will get to meet the hosts of “Inside the NBA” as a part of his Make-A-Wish request.

Steven is a 17-year-old junior at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls.

Make-A-Wish says Stephen has wished for an “Inside the NBA experience” on TNT.

“It was something he looked forward to last year during treatments and in between when he had to do school at home and couldn’t get out because of his immune system.”

Steven loves watching the hosts and respects Ernie Johnson for who he is and what he shared about his son and the father and person he is. He also was touched by the clip he watched of Ernie taking care of his son and sharing his story, according to the organization.

“We’d be beyond excited for Steven to get his wish,” said Steven’s parents, Cory and Michelle. “As parents, it was tough to see what cancer did to him and how it kept him from his friends and the things he loves. Even now he still faces anxiety daily with getting back to normal. Watching basketball and the show with him at night helped him not think about what he was going through. What everyone at Make-A-Wish does is such a blessing for kids like Steven.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft Monday night
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Control tower at MSP Airport
Flights diverted from MSP to Sioux Falls after smoke reported in control tower
The city plans on constructing more traffic circles and roundabouts to slow down traffic and...
Temporary traffic circle near downtown Sioux Falls may become a city-wide trend

Latest News

Car donated to Teen Driver
Sioux Falls Fire
A South Dakota woman believes those with a diagnosis of epilepsy, MS, and other diseases should...
Chronic disease patient believes medical cannabis cards renewals may be too expensive for patients
Make-A-Wish Granted in Sioux Falls