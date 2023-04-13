Noem to sign executive order at NRA convention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at a National Rifle Association’s forum in Indiana Friday.

Her talk at the Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum will include the signing of an executive order to “further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans,” according to her office.

The convention will take place at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.