Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Noem to sign executive order at NRA convention

(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at a National Rifle Association’s forum in Indiana Friday.

Her talk at the Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum will include the signing of an executive order to “further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans,” according to her office.

The convention will take place at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
GoFundMe started for SD family who lost 3-year-old boy in fire
Names released in Codington County fatal crash
School year extended in Sioux Falls due to multiple snow days
The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls has a new department that will help speed up...
Amazon announcing faster deliveries & USD partnership

Latest News

The Washington Pavilion
LIVE @ 2: Washington Pavilion announces new partnership with DSU, MarketBeat
Watertown officials give flood plan updates
Local businesses donate car
Community donates car to family following car accident
Police: victim loses $150,000 to scammer