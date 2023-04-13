NSU student named finalist in Giant Vision Competition

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University student Grace Kramer has been named a finalist in this year’s South Dakota Governor’s Giant Vision Competition.

Kramer is an Aberdeen native majoring in biochemistry.

According to the university, Kramer was named a finalist for her business idea that prevents urinary tract infections in women.

Kramer will now compete with nine student finalists for first place at the Governor’s Giant Vision Competition in Sioux Falls on April 25. The win comes with a $5,000 prize.

Kramer spoke highly of working with NSU Assistant Professor of Management Dr. Sal Villegas.

“I have no business background, so when he reached out offering to help me turn my pitch into a real business plan, I was truly grateful,” she said. “I am so glad I am at a university that fosters such a supportive environment for its students and allows them to achieve things they never thought were possible.”

