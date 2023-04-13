Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The Ortman Hotel in Canistota closes

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 94-year-old hotel in Canistota, South Dakota, has been closed by the state fire marshal until the building is brought up to code.

The Ortman Hotel released a statement saying the hotel has been a staple of the town’s history for nearly a century and has had guests from across the country visit for chiropractic treatments at the Ortman Clinic.

The hotel reports that structural engineers assessed the building this week and deemed it structurally safe.

According to the Ortman Hotel, six full-time chiropractors continue to treat patients through the Ortman Clinic.

“Since the closure of the hotel/café was not planned, we currently are in the process to find a solution to best fit our patient and community needs,” read the statement from the hotel.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
GoFundMe started for SD family who lost 3-year-old boy in fire
Names released in Codington County fatal crash
Police: victim loses $150,000 to scammer
School year extended in Sioux Falls due to multiple snow days

Latest News

NSU student named finalist in Giant Vision Competition
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Some Snowflakes Possible
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
High school students in Parker will take a break from class for a new event next week.
Stephanie Herseth Sandlin to speak at Day of Greatness event in Parker
High school students in Parker will take a break from class for a new event next week.
Stephanie Herseth Sandlin to speak at Day of Greatness event in Parker