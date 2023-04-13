The Ortman Hotel in Canistota closes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 94-year-old hotel in Canistota, South Dakota, has been closed by the state fire marshal until the building is brought up to code.

The Ortman Hotel released a statement saying the hotel has been a staple of the town’s history for nearly a century and has had guests from across the country visit for chiropractic treatments at the Ortman Clinic.

The hotel reports that structural engineers assessed the building this week and deemed it structurally safe.

According to the Ortman Hotel, six full-time chiropractors continue to treat patients through the Ortman Clinic.

“Since the closure of the hotel/café was not planned, we currently are in the process to find a solution to best fit our patient and community needs,” read the statement from the hotel.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.