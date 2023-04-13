At parking ramp groundbreaking, officials say talks of $130 million gate expansion of Sioux Falls airport are underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday’s public groundbreaking ceremony for a new, $63 million dollar parking ramp at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport was more than just another symbol of how rapidly the city is growing.

Both the mayor and airport director hope it is just the start of even bigger new things to come for a facility Sioux Falls appears to be outgrowing.

“We’ve gotten more competitive with our flights, so more people are flying out of Sioux Falls, which means we need more parking,” Mayor Paul TenHaken told Dakota News Now before the ceremony.

The airport served a record 1.2 million passengers last year — up over 50 percent from just a decade ago.

“Ultimately, that’s going to mean we’re going to need more gates,” TenHaken said. “We’re going to need more terminals. So, the airport will continue to grow. This isn’t it.”

The mayor said he and Sioux Falls Regional Airport executive director Dan Letellier had a recent discussion about making an expansion happen.

“We can certainly accommodate five or six additional gates and even add on to what we have,” Letellier told Dakota News Now on Wednesday.

“We have bold visions for Sioux Falls and bold visions for this airport,” TenHaken said to the crowd of about 50 at ceremony.

Boldness will come at a steep price. Letellier said an expanded gates project would cost $130 million — about four times what it would have cost just a few years ago before the pandemic.

“Construction prices have gone through the roof,” Letellier said.

That held true for the new parking ramp’s construction, which Letellier said airport was able to finance entirely, with about $53 million of the $63 million coming from the airport’s reserve fund. That has been in ample stock because the facility has no debt, Letellier said.

But the expense of the ramp, and the draining of the reserves to fund it, means the airport commission and a slew of other regional leaders will have to get creative with the financing of an expanded terminal.

”It will take a partnership from every level of government,” Letellier said. “The federal side will be asked to fund a big piece of it, but also the state and local community, as well as the airport, with additional bonding. So, it will be a complicated plan, but that’s what we’re focused on.”

The airport director said the benefits of the airport “affect everybody in South Dakota and the neighboring states, so we’d be looking for everyone to come to the table to help us with the project.”

TenHaken didn’t mince words about the need, nor the enormity, of a possible expansion.

“It’d a very big lift, but at some point, it’s going to be a conversation we’re going to have to have,” TenHaken told DNN. “And we’re going to have to figure out a way to pay for it.”

In the meantime, the expense — and expanse — of the new parking ramp will take its toll on the patience of those who use the airport for the next 18 months.

Construction actually started on April 3 — officials waited for warm weather to hold the ceremony — and is expected to be completed in October 2024.

The four-level garage that will hold close to 1,000 vehicles. The first three levels will provide long-term parking, and the ground level will cover hour-by-hour parking.

The net gain of overall parking spaces will be 700.

“We’re really at the max of what we can pave for surface parking, so it’s time that we need to go up,” said Letellier, who has worked at the airport for 14 years. “It’s been a frequent question and request for many years — ‘When are we building a parking garage?’”

It is an overdue project for those who regularly fly out Sioux Falls, particularly in the peak parking months of February and March, when warm-weather vacationers sometimes return to see their vehicles plowed in by a pile of snow. For some, the nearest spot is 300 or more yards or more away. That’s a trying trudge through snow, ice, or blustery and frigid conditions.

“If you just came back from Hawaii and Cancun you really don’t want to be fighting that much snow,” Letellier told Dakota News Now last month. “So having that covered parking, especially in the winter time and even in the summertime during severe weather; having your car secured is something that people have wanted for quite some time.”

The ramp will be conveniently located across the road from the main entrance and check-in area, where long-term parking sits right now. Better yet, it will feature a skyway from the second level to the main terminal.

“Having a ramp so people can get into the airport without having to step outside is going to be fantastic,” TenHaken said.

But for the next several months, construction of the ramp will knock out 300 spaces, about 33 percent of the available long-term parking. And short-term parking will not be available at all.

Letellier advises travelers to use the economy parking lot, of which Letellier said the airport is starting an expansion project “right now” that will add 500 spaces to that area. Economy parking is less expensive than long-term and short-term parking, but requires a longer walk to the entrance.

To make the excursion easier, the airport is adding more shuttles and more frequent shuttle service to and from the economy lot. With all the construction and congestion, those who plan to park and want to safely make their flight should arrive two hours before departure to allow plenty of time to find a spot, ride or walk to the entrance, check their baggage, and go through the security line.

With even fewer available parking spots, Letellier is also asking local travelers to help prevent possible headaches for both themselves and others.

”If you live in the Sioux Falls area and you can get a ride to and from the airport, or use Uber or Lyft, certainly, we would encourage that, so people that people who live out of town that don’t have a choice but to drive here have parking available,” Letellier said.

TenHaken joked that when he moved to Sioux Falls in the early 2000′s, the “tight Dutch” in him would skip out on FSD altogether and drive nearly three hours to fly out of Omaha because that city’s airport had much cheaper options, not to mention a lot more of them.

But now, “nobody does that,” TenHaken said, and the gap in options and pricing has narrowed significantly, thanks to Sioux Falls’ growth. The airport offers nonstop flights to 14 destinations, including Denver, Dallas/Fort Worth, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Chicago O’Hare.

“The airport has evolved for a lot of decades,” TenHaken said. “I see today as just another evolution of what is already a great airport.”

