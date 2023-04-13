Pipeline setbacks to be discussed at county meetings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two carbon dioxide pipeline applications are under review with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. Meanwhile, counties are considering what the setback should be between a CO2 pipeline and other structures in the community.

When previous generations started farming this land in the late 1800′s, they likely had no idea just how beautiful it would look today. Kay Burkhart is proud of the family’s legacy. She also grew concerned about her introduction to the Navigator’s CO2 Pipeline plans for their land.

“They want to put this pipeline in. And if we don’t like that, they will use eminent domain. On the very first page, they said that,” explained Burkhart.

As a retired veterinarian, she has extensive knowledge of CO2.

“Use that to euthanize animals with. That’s one of the things that carbon dioxide is used for,” said Burkhart.

She’s run through scenarios in her mind.

“If that would rupture here and I’m out there and I can’t get away, which I probably won’t be able to, it will be very painless and very quick,” said Burkhart.

Burkhart has enormous concerns for her grandkids across the road.

“They’ll live within 1100 feet if they’re out playing in the yard,” explained Burkhart. “I don’t know that that’s far enough away for him to get in the house and shut the door.”

Other farms are close, as well as Palisades State Park.

“This pipeline will go to the west of that park under the river through the rock, and it’ll be within half a mile of the State Park property line,” explained Burkhart.

Lincoln County’s planning and zoning meeting is next Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m., and Minnehaha County’s planning meeting is Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.

“Finding what are hazardous material pipelines and looking at most likely what we’ll narrow in on his proposed setbacks,” said Minnehaha County Commissioner Joe Kippley.

Navigator’s Heartland Greenway Pipeline representative Elizabeth Burns-Thompson says they’ve run many dispersion models.

“We took the worse case scenario and planned that into our routing our design and construction, so when we went in and further limited the size and span of that CO2 plume,” said Burns-Thompson.

The dilemma for some is that the dispersion models are not being shared with the public.

We did locate a dispersion model for a CO2 pipeline rupture in Illinois. The worst case scenario for their study shows a maximum downstream length of one thousand feet.

Minnehaha county’s proposed setback for homes is less than that at 750 feet, lincoln county’s is over 3 times that distance at 2,500 feet.

“So I’m not dead set on a specific number yet we encourage people to come out to the meeting and give that public input,” said Kippley.

“It’s really important that people are there,” said Burkhart. “So the county commissioners realize how many people really do care about this.”

Both meetings will allow for public comment during the meeting while they are discussing CO2 pipelines on their agenda.

Lincoln County’s planning and zoning meeting is Monday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 104 N. Main street in Canton, and Minnehaha County’s planning meeting is Monday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. at 415 N. Dakota Ave on the second floor.

When compared to trucks and rail, pipelines are significantly safer and less intrusive when transporting commodities like carbon dioxide. There are currently 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines operating safely across the United States. These existing pipelines, like Summit’s proposed CO2 pipeline, are extensively regulated by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and these regulations preempt ordinances at the county level. It is clear that South Dakota landowners view our project as not only safe but also critical to maintaining the long-term viability of the state's most important industries – agriculture and energy. Support for our project grows every day with two-thirds of the proposed project route in the state secured through voluntary easement agreements.

