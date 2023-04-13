Police: victim loses $150,000 to scammer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a fraud victim reported Wednesday a scam that has been ongoing since last summer.

The 74-year-old woman reported that she received a call from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House who told her that she had won prize money.

The scammers convinced the victim that she had to pay taxes and fees to receive her prize money, so since June or July of 2022, she has sent over $150,000 to the scammers.

When she eventually asked where her prize money was, the scammers cut off communication.

Officer Sam Clemens says this is a common scam and advised that no legitimate organization would ask for money before sending money back to the winner of a contest.

Though the victim in this case is older, Clemens says it is becoming more common for victims’ ages to range.

“A lot of people have a perception that the elderly are targeted. That’s not the case,” said Clemens. “It runs the gamut.”

He noted that recovering money lost in this type of scam is difficult.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.