Rounds visits NSU to discuss college affordability

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While he doesn’t believe forgiving student loans is fair, Senator Mike Rounds has other ideas on how to combat the rising cost of college.

According to Education Data Initiative, the cost of attending college has more than doubled in the 21st century, with the growing costs increasing by more than 7% each year.

While visiting Aberdeen Wednesday, Senator Mike Rounds stopped at Northern State University to speak to students. While the topic of conversation ranged from international relations to careers in government, the topic at the forefront of the students’ mind was the affordability of college.

Rounds said that he doesn’t believe the current administration’s efforts to forgive student loans is fair.

“For individuals going to a technical school, who is paying for their loans? If an individual buys a business, who is paying for their loans? For me, it’s simply not fair to have the federal government walk in and say we’ve decided that this particular generation of students should have their loans forgiven, but others should not,” said Rounds.

Instead, Rounds said he would like to revert back to the Stafford Loans, where bank and credit unions were the lenders and the government guaranteed paying those loans for students instead of serving as the lender.

“I think we’d be better off if we tried to set up an actual loan program that works for students, one that gives them time to make payments and to keep the interest rates low, but not to forgive the loans for certain individuals while others have already paid those off,” said Rounds.

One student in attendance, sophomore Connor Libis, said his conversation with Rounds made him understand just how much the federal government plays a role in the affordability of attending college.

”Today, I think I was able to realize how big the federal government is at times and how much they have a hand in stuff, but I also see how our senators are working for us and trying to help us as college students develop in this ever-changing world. I really thought I was able to learn a lot today,” said Libis.

Rounds said another problem to conquer is keeping students in South Dakota when they join the workforce. He said the state hasn’t done well at attracting younger generations.

”We have to be welcoming to all students. As our social activities change and as our outlook on life changes and young people look at different lifestyles, we want to be welcoming here to all of those students. All of these kids, regardless of the way they look at social activities or anything, they’re all somebody’s child, and we should treat these kids as if they were our own children,” said Rounds.

