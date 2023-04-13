Firefighter evaluated for heat exposure after responding to house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A firefighter was evaluated for heat exposure on the scene of a house fire near Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home on East Old Hickory Street for reports of a fire just before 5:00 p.m.

The back deck of the home was in flames when crews arrived.

All residents of the home were able to evacuate safely.

Two dogs were rescued from inside an attached garage and were taken to an area vet for evaluation.

The firefighter suffering possible heat exposure was evaluated on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnehaha County Emergency Management, Renner Fire Rescue, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Brandon Fire Rescue, Baltic Fire Rescue and MedStar Ambulance.

