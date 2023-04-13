Avera Medical Minute
Power restored after Sioux Falls School District experiences outage

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several schools in the Sioux Falls School District experienced a power outage Thursday, according to an email sent from the district.

UPDATE: The power has been restored to all schools, according to a message sent from the district.

PREVIOUSLY: The schools affected are in the central and eastern parts of the city.

Students will remain in their classrooms until the district receives more information from Xcel Energy about the expected repair timeline.

Families will be notified by the district should any schedule changes need to be made.

For now, schools remain in session.

