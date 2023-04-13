South Dakota DOE and DSS begin survey of preschools in the state

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Education and the Department of Social Services recently announced that they were performing a survey of preschools to better understand the quality of care that children receive.

Preschool is a unique service that businesses provide because it is not currently funded by the state to operate. This survey of schools would help determine if additional funding would create a better outcome for the children who attend them.

“So I think it’s a survey that has been long past due and is very needed and it’s really just gonna help us. It seems to be that it’s gonna help us understand the landscape and make wiser data-driven decisions moving into the future,” said Kayla Klein, the director of SD Early Learning.

In addition to the survey done by the DOE in conjunction with the DSS, people like Klein are trying to influence decisions at the legislative level with things like an informal task force started by Early Learning South Dakota. This task force seeks to do many of the same things as the survey like gauging the quality of care that children receive across the state.

When the survey is finished, DSS will then decide if they need to allocate money from the American Rescue Plan Act to aid the operation of preschools.

Caitlyn Hilde, a director at Every Child is Special, emphasized that disbursed money would help children with new toys and activities that could help in their development. Additionally, she says the money could help fund staffing as well.

“Also creating higher wages for our teachers is something I would love to do for them because they work so hard and they are amazing with our kiddos. Ya know when kids come here, they become like a part of our family,” said Hilde.

Both the informal task force that Klein is helping to work on and the survey done by the departments will have more data over the next few months and we will keep you updated.

