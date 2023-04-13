Stephanie Herseth Sandlin to speak at Day of Greatness event in Parker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school students in Parker will take a break from class for a new event next week.

Day of Greatness is a leadership conference with five different speakers, including Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.

The event will take place at Parker High School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17.

“I just think they are going to give a voice that teachers try to give their students. They are going to give a voice that the administration is trying to give their teachers all the time — how to be successful, how to be good people and how to grow as an individual and be a leader and pass it on to other people,” said Parker School District Superintendent Donavan DeBoer.

The event is open to the public. Parker High School students and staff will attend. The event is optional for junior high students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dayofgreatness.com/.

