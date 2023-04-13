Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Stephanie Herseth Sandlin to speak at Day of Greatness event in Parker

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school students in Parker will take a break from class for a new event next week.

Day of Greatness is a leadership conference with five different speakers, including Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.

The event will take place at Parker High School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17.

“I just think they are going to give a voice that teachers try to give their students. They are going to give a voice that the administration is trying to give their teachers all the time — how to be successful, how to be good people and how to grow as an individual and be a leader and pass it on to other people,” said Parker School District Superintendent Donavan DeBoer.

The event is open to the public. Parker High School students and staff will attend. The event is optional for junior high students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dayofgreatness.com/.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
GoFundMe started for SD family who lost 3-year-old boy in fire
Names released in Codington County fatal crash
Police: victim loses $150,000 to scammer
School year extended in Sioux Falls due to multiple snow days

Latest News

NSU student named finalist in Giant Vision Competition
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Some Snowflakes Possible
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
High school students in Parker will take a break from class for a new event next week.
Stephanie Herseth Sandlin to speak at Day of Greatness event in Parker