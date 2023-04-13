Ten restaurants compete in Aberdeen’s first Burger Battle

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time ever, 10 restaurants in the Hub City are competing in the Aberdeen Burger Battle.

The event has been highly requested by both community members and restaurants for years.

”I’ve seen, for the last several years, the Burger Battle that Sioux Falls has done. Myself as well as other people have said, ‘Why doesn’t Aberdeen do something like that? We’ve got enough restaurants. We could throw down,’” said Three22 Kitchen and Cocktails General Manger Jacob Collins.

So, the Aberdeen Leadership Team decided to finally organize a competition.

”Early March, the Leadership team got together and we were like, you know what, a lot of us have heard that this is a desire in the community. Let’s make this happen, but how can we elevate it and how can we still give back?” said organizer Grace Chipman.

Each participating restaurant has donated at least $250 toward the Aberdeen Salvation Army’s food programs, and through sponsorships, the organizers have already raised over $11,000.

“We decided that we wanted to give back to food insecurity somehow. We just narrowed it down, and we decided that the Salvation Army has a pretty big impact, and they don’t always get a lot from the community. So, we thought this is a good place to go. This is a good place to send our money to,” said Chipman.

Each restaurant has received QR codes to set on their tables for customers to scan to vote and donate toward the Salvation Army.

When voting, the burgers are rated one through 10 on presentation, toppings and taste.

Some restaurants have entered new creations for their burgers in the battle.

”I know Pounders chef’d up one of their own new burgers, the Zach Attack. Mulligan’s went a little crazy and went with the doughnut burger,” said Aberdeen Leadership Sponsorship Committee member Megan Pew.

Some restaurants, however, have relied on staple burgers already on the menu. Regardless, restaurants have been selling their Burger Battle feature nonstop.

”We’ve seen a big uptick in our sales of the Rodeo Burger. We’ve seen a lot of new faces, and a lot of people are talking about it. It’s always been a pretty popular burger, but it’s just exploded now,” said Lager’s Inn manager Loren Dayton.

Collins said although Three22′s Bourbon Bacon Burger has been on the menu before, it’s become even more popular during the battle.

”There was a period in time on Monday night where we had like 20 Bourbon Bacon Burgers being made at the same time. It was just back to back, and whole tables were ordering them. We’ve definitely seen the general public coming in specifically for that. That’s really cool to see,” said Collins.

The competitiveness between the restaurants is also heating up.

”We all know each other, all the other bars and restaurants, so it’s been a friendly little competition. There’s been banter going on back and forth,” said Dayton.

Collins said his goal is to win the bragging rights of the burger trophy.

”There’s a couple of sister restaurants that are involved with this as well. So, as much as I want to win, in general, I want to beat them,” said Collins.

The Aberdeen Leadership team is also raffling prizes for those who post using #ABB2023 or vote on a burger.

The Aberdeen Burger Battle runs through April 30th. You can vote on the burgers and donate toward the Salvation Army here.

