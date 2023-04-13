Avera Medical Minute
Unique next-gen hearing aid device available in South Dakota

There is a unique device that is unlike any other on the market that aims to bring back more...
There is a unique device that is unlike any other on the market that aims to bring back more natural hearing to patients.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Statistics from the National Institutes of Health show that one in eight people in the United States experiences some kind of hearing loss.

It is a medical condition that can significantly impact someone’s quality of life.

There is a unique device that is unlike any other on the market that aims to bring back more natural hearing to patients.

“It was like, wow. It just opened up a whole new dimension of sound again that I didn’t realize I was missing,” said Dr. Bob Froke.

Dr. Froke is a clinical audiologist at Midwest ENT & Allergy. He’s also a patient there.

Dr. Froke lost much of his hearing several years after a bout with the flu when the virus settled in his ears.

In 2020, he was fitted with something called Earlens.

“It’s a device that is actually three components,” said Dr. Froke.

A Processor, worn behind the ear, is attached to a transmitter.

That transmitter sends a radio frequency to an amplifying motor, or lens, that sits on a patient’s ear drum.

“The lens on the eardrum provides 2.5 times broader bandwidth than what more conventional hearing aids do,” said Dr. Froke.

The device made it to Time Magazine’s top 3 new inventions in 2020.

Dr. Froke says it has drastically improved his hearing and his quality of life.

“I kind of use the analogy of listening to an old AM transistor radio to now like a full stereo experience,” he said.

Earlens can be an option for most patients with hearing loss. It is available exclusively in South Dakota from Midwest ENT.

On April 18th and 19th, Midwest ENT is hosting a free event to allow those suffering from hearing loss to experience the Earlens.

More information can be found here: https://www.midwestent.com/services/hearing/earlens-a-new-lens-on-life

