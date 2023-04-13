Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon

Video shows a goose flapping its wings as it runs along the historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners. (Source: Jack Dolan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News/TMX) – Half-marathon runners in Missouri were joined by an unlikely participant over the weekend.

A goose was spotted trotting alongside runners in the Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City on Saturday.

A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners.

At first, the goose seems to keep up, but then it tries to race ahead of them.

This year’s first-place finisher was Josh Baden, with a time of 1:10:22.4, organizers said.

The Rock the Parkway half-marathon benefited Children’s Mercy, a nonprofit pediatric hospital in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
GoFundMe started for SD family who lost 3-year-old boy in fire
Names released in Codington County fatal crash
Police: victim loses $150,000 to scammer
School year extended in Sioux Falls due to multiple snow days

Latest News

FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia
NSU student named finalist in Giant Vision Competition
Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
South Floridians mop up, recall fear after historic deluge
Washington Commanders guard Wes Martin runs onto the field before an NFL football game against...
AP source: Dan Snyder agrees in principle to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders
A California father was buried in snow and killed in a freak accident.
‘A living nightmare’: Father dies after swallowed by snow in freak accident