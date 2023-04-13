USD Coyotes Spring Football is exciting for Bouman and Nielson

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s beginning to feel a little more like Spring Football in Vermillion where Bob Nielson’s Coyotes are spending time outside getting ready for next fall...

They had a disappointing season last year, but with Aidan Bouman as the signal-caller there’s plenty of reason for optimism in camp.

Aidan Bouman, USD QB says, “Getting out here is a relief. It feels really good to throw the ball around again with the guys and stuff like that. I’m really excited about our team this year. We have a lot of guys who have a big chip on our shoulders so we’re ready to roll and it should be fun.”

Bob Nielson, USD Football Coach says, “Experienced quarterback, a guy who played some games for us in the fall. He’s still a young quarterback in terms of years and a guy who’ll take advantage of this spring and a new system for sure.”

And that new offense is being coached by Josh Davis who was at South Dakota State. The Coyotes open the season September 2nd at Missouri. They host SDSU on October 28th...

