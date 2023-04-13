Watertown officials give flood plan updates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City officials in Watertown continue to monitor flooding on the Big Sioux River.

The National Weather Service has projected the Big Sioux River to crest at 1 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say the plan remains to protect infrastructure by sandbagging.

Road closures could occur if necessary.

Lake Kampeska water levels continue to be watched and are expected to rise. It is possible that ice on the water could cause damage to structures if the water levels rise, the city says.

Sandbag use and availability

Sandbags will be staged at 3rd Ave. NW and Kemp Ave. NW for possible use if needed to protect city infrastructure.

The city asks that the public not take the sandbags that are filled and currently protecting infrastructure.

Free sandbags are available at the Codington County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management located at 119 S. Maple St. in Watertown. Sand will also be available at Sailboat Landing (220 block of N. Lake Dr.) and Memorial Park (1200 N. Lake Dr.).

Sump pump reminders

The city reports that the wastewater treatment facility is currently experiencing higher flows.

The public is reminded to make sure all sump pump, lake water, and flood water is not discharged to the sanitary sewer system.

Officials say that sump pump water may be directed to your yard or another acceptable location. Excessive sump pump discharges or floodwaters entering the sanitary sewer system could result in the sanitary sewer system flooding residents’ basements.

