Augustana issues campus safety alert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University officials notified the campus community of an intruder in an off-campus house early Thursday morning.
According to the school, an unknown male subject broke into an off-campus house in the campus neighborhood that is occupied by Augustana students.
A student woke up to find the male subject standing in her bedroom, and the subject fled the house, the notification said.
Sioux Falls police are investigating the incidents.
The university reminded students of some basic safety steps, including avoiding dark areas when out for a run and ensuring all doors and windows are secure, both on and off campus.
Augustana Campus Safety directs anyone who sees something suspicious to report it.
Contact the Department of Campus Safety at any time if you have any questions or concerns: 605-274-4014.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.