Augustana issues campus safety alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University officials notified the campus community of an intruder in an off-campus house early Thursday morning.

According to the school, an unknown male subject broke into an off-campus house in the campus neighborhood that is occupied by Augustana students.

A student woke up to find the male subject standing in her bedroom, and the subject fled the house, the notification said.

Last week, a campus safety officer observed a suspicious subject on Summit Ave. in the early morning hours. When the officer approached the subject, the subject fled in a vehicle. The officer was able to get a description of the vehicle, including a license plate number. It was later determined that a person connected with this vehicle is a registered sex offender.

Sioux Falls police are investigating the incidents.

This is a good reminder that students living on and off campus should always be alert and aware of their surroundings. If you see something suspicious, please contact the Department of Campus Safety or the Sioux Falls Police Department immediately. Officers will respond to determine what is taking place and who is involved.

The university reminded students of some basic safety steps, including avoiding dark areas when out for a run and ensuring all doors and windows are secure, both on and off campus.

Augustana Campus Safety directs anyone who sees something suspicious to report it.

Contact the Department of Campus Safety at any time if you have any questions or concerns: 605-274-4014.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.