Augustana Vikings learning new offense during Spring Football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Spring football continues for are colleges including Augustana as the Vikings and all of our area teams are finally getting a break with the weather. Although Mike Schmidt is still dealing with lots of snow in Aberdeen.

This spring is particularly important to Coach O since he’s got a new offensive coordinator in former Coyote assistant Tyler Paopao and has a veteran team that’s trying to learn a new system.

Augie Head Coach Jerry Olszewski says, “Well I want to move the ball a little bit more consistently. Less three-and-outs and I want to get better in the redzone. When we get down into those areas getting seven points not three points. Turnovers are always going to be a major factor in a game and obviously limiting those. The explosive plays will come by how we play.”

Senior WR Logan Uttecht says, “I’d say just with any new offense coming in just getting new plays and the freedom to read things out and go make plays.”

The Vikings have had some really good teams in recent years, including 9-2 two seasons ago. They would like to get a little further in post season play this year... They are 56-35 under Coach O. in his 8 full seasons at Augustana.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.