Avoiding burnout and getting ready for Avera Race Against Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 35th Avera Race Against Cancer is now less than a month away. Some of us at Dakota News Now and many others are working through Avera’s “Couch to 5K” program.

Part of that training is making sure to avoid burnout and muscle soreness. Avera McKennan Fitness Manager Sara Plucker said that can be avoided by switching up workouts and routines to still target areas of the body to build strength, but with different exercises.

“After three weeks, maybe four weeks, we usually top out and hit a muscle plateau. So we’ll switch it up a little bit after that, change the way the exercises are programmed, up the weights, do different reps. Just to give the muscles a little more confusion,” Plucker said. “We vary the exercises to target different parts of the body, specifically for the 5K. We want to do a lot of core, glutes strength training. And then some upper body training as well to help align that posture and keep everyone nice and tall while they run.”

The 35th Avera Race Against Cancer is on May 13, and you can find more information about the race and how to register here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.