Brown County is selling their regional jail building

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The building that Brown County purchased over a year ago with the hopes of creating a regional jail is back on the market.

The Brown County Commission purchased the building at 2914 Industrial Avenue for $4.5 million and set a self-imposed deadline of raising at least 40% of the funds needed for the total $30 million project by April 1st of 2023 in order to keep the building.

With the deadline passed and no financial help from the state legislature, the county has decided to sell the building.

”We’re still contemplating how we will go about getting rid of the building, whether it be with sealed bids or a realtor or what process we’ll use. We’re still waiting for some legal advice there,” said Brown County Commission Chair Duane Sutton.

Although the project has come to a halt, that doesn’t solve the problem of capacity. The current Brown County Jail is consistently at or above its capacity of 48 inmates.

“We know the need is critical, and it’s getting more critical every day to do something with our jail because we’re over capacity, we’re housing prisoners out of county, which is a considerable expense for the taxpayers. Some of the jails that we’re housing inmates in now are filling up. So, if we have to start transporting as far away as even Colorado, that comes with a huge price tag,” said Sutton.

Brown County hopes to use the funds from selling the building on Industrial Avenue, which was formerly Hub City Inc. manufacturing, to build a new facility in Aberdeen.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll get enough of a return on that building to help offset the cost of a new jail. The smallest proposal that we have so far is for approximately an 80-bed facility. The number of beds at the Hub City building was projected to be around 200. So, it’s a considerably scaled-back version of what we were hoping to do, but with a considerably smaller price tag also,” said Sutton.

Sutton said the Brown County Commission will have more solidified plans on how they’ll sell the building on Industrial Avenue and what they’ll be able to build for a new facility within the next 30 days.

“We could actually see construction begin as early as this year if things fall together the way we would like them to,” said Sutton.

