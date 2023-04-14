Busy day in HS Baseball Thursday with highlights from 3 games

SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There was plenty of high school baseball to watch Thursday in the Sioux Falls area as there were 2 games at Ronken Field and one more at Harrisburg.

At the Augustana field the top two teams, Jefferson and Washington played. Jefferson jumped out to a quick 4-0 in the top of the first but the offense was shut down the rest of the way as the Warriors rallied for a 6-4 win.

O’Gorman and Roosevelt also played at Ronken Field. This was a pitchers dual that was decided on a miscue in the final at-bat giving Roosevelt a 1-0 win. Jack Radel had 9 strikeouts in 4 innings for the Riders.

And in Harrisburg, the Tigers rolled out the welcome mat for the Lincoln Patriots. They also brought their booming bats to this game. The Tigers scored 11 runs in the 2nd inning as Carter Hoffman and Max Carlson each had 2-run doubles to the wall. And one inning later Palmer Boyd took it over the wall for a 3-run HR as the Tigers went on to win 17-6.

