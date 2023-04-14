Chances of Rain Today, Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have showers and thunderstorms rolling through parts of central and northern South Dakota this morning. As that rain continues to the east, we’ll see chances of showers and some thunderstorms this morning. Highs will be in the 60s in the southeast with most of the region in the 40s and 50s. After these morning showers, we’ll start to see more rain develop and roll through this afternoon into tonight. A few thunderstorms will be possible overnight, as well. There is a Marginal Risk which is a Level 1 out of 5 on the scale in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa tonight with the risk being for large hail.

We’re still going to be tracking some rain for Saturday in the eastern parts of the area. With cooler temperatures on the way, we could see some wet snowflakes mix in, but I’m not expecting any sort of accumulation at all! Saturday will be a much cooler day with highs in the 40s. Sunday is looking like the better day out of the weekend with highs back in the 50s for most.

Next week will start with a small warm up. Highs by the middle of the week should be back in the 60s and 70s for everyone! That’s just in time for a late-week cooldown. Highs will drop into the 40s and 50s by that following weekend.

